The Toledo Rockets (0-1) play an FCS opponent, the Texas Southern Tigers (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at the The Glass Bowl.

Toledo is averaging 416 yards per game on offense, which ranks 61st in the FBS. On defense, the Rockets rank 87th, giving up 374 yards per game. With 34 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Texas Southern ranks 32nd in the FCS. On defense, it ranks 78th, surrendering 37 points per game.

We dig deep into all of the details you need before this contest starts below

Texas Southern vs. Toledo Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: The Glass Bowl

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Texas Southern vs. Toledo Key Statistics

Texas Southern Toledo 486 (23rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 416 (72nd) 455 (77th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 374 (77th) 200 (26th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 186 (47th) 286 (13th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 230 (69th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (38th) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (52nd)

Texas Southern Stats Leaders

Andrew Body has been a dual threat for Texas Southern this season. He has 286 passing yards (286 per game) while completing 47.4% of his passes. He's thrown three touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 64 yards (64 ypg) on 10 carries.

LaDarius Owens has carried the ball eight times for 104 yards, with one touchdown.

Quaydarius Davis paces his team with 120 receiving yards on seven catches with one touchdown.

AJ Bennett has put up a 72-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught three passes on three targets.

Jyrin Johnson's six catches (on six targets) have netted him 64 yards (64 ypg).

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn leads Toledo with 230 yards (230 ypg) on 20-of-36 passing with two touchdowns and one interception this season. He also has 75 rushing yards on 20 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Jacquez Stuart, has carried the ball 12 times for 82 yards (82 per game).

Junior Vandeross III has hauled in six receptions for 80 yards (80 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Jerjuan Newton has caught five passes for 51 yards (51 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Adam Beale's three receptions are good enough for 42 yards.

