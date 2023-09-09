Texas Tech vs. Oregon: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits – September 9
The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (1-0) are less than a touchdown favorite (-6.5) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-1). A 69-point over/under is set for the game.
Oregon has been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (best with 81 points per game) and scoring defense (16th-best with 7 points allowed per game) this year. From an offensive angle, Texas Tech is generating 33 points per contest (63rd-ranked). It ranks 102nd in the FBS defensively (35 points given up per game).
Texas Tech vs. Oregon Game Info
- Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Lubbock, Texas
- Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Oregon
|-6.5
|-110
|-110
|69
|-110
|-110
|-250
|+200
Week 2 Big 12 Betting Trends
Texas Tech Betting Records & Stats
- Texas Tech covered seven times in 13 games with a spread last season.
- The Red Raiders covered the spread once when an underdog by 6.5 points or more last year (in five opportunities).
- In Texas Tech games last season, combined scoring went over the point total eight times.
- Texas Tech was an underdog in eight games last season and won four (50%) of those contests.
- Texas Tech had a record of when it was set as the underdog by +200 or more by sportsbooks last season.
Texas Tech Stats Leaders
- Donovan Smith last season piled up 1,506 passing yards with 12 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 66.2% completion percentage.
- In addition to the stats he put up through the air, Smith added 114 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
- As part of the running game, Tahj Brooks rushed for 693 yards and seven touchdowns on 4.7 YPC.
- As a receiver, Brooks contributed 28 receptions (on 36 targets) for 170 yards and one touchdown.
- SaRodorick Thompson aided the offense by running for 684 yards (52.6 yards per game) and seven touchdowns.
- Thompson recorded 23 grabs (on 29 targets) for 125 yards and one touchdown in addition to the stats he generated in the ground attack.
- To go along with 1,310 passing yards (100.8 yards per game), Tyler Shough aired it out for seven touchdowns, four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 59.9%.
- Tyler Shough scrambled for 269 yards (3.7 YPC) and four touchdowns as a runner.
- Krishon Merriweather helped lead the defense with 99 tackles, five TFL, and two sacks in 13 games.
- Kosi Eldridge was on the field for 13 games, collecting one interception to go along with 83 tackles, four TFL, 2.5 sacks, and two passes defended.
- Dadrion Taylor recorded three interceptions to go along with 64 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and three passes defended in 13 games.
- Tyree Wilson was a key player on D last season, with 55 tackles, nine TFL, and 5.5 sacks.
