The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) host the No. 11 Texas Longhorns (1-0) at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Alabama has been thriving on both sides of the ball, ranking ninth-best in scoring offense (56.0 points per game) and 16th-best in scoring defense (7.0 points allowed per game). With 37.0 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Texas ranks 50th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 28th, giving up 10.0 points per contest.

Texas vs. Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Texas vs. Alabama Key Statistics

Texas Alabama 458.0 (53rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 431.0 (64th) 176.0 (8th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 211.0 (18th) 158.0 (60th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 205.0 (40th) 300.0 (31st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.0 (71st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (29th)

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has racked up 260 yards on 63.3% passing while recording three touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season. He's also run for 12 yards with one score.

The team's top rusher, Jaydon Blue, has carried the ball 10 times for 55 yards (55.0 per game).

Jonathon Brooks has been given 12 carries and totaled 52 yards while also gaining 42 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Xavier Worthy paces his team with 90 receiving yards on seven receptions.

Jordan Whittington has put up a 47-yard season so far. He's caught four passes on four targets.

Ja'Tavion Sanders' two catches (on six targets) have netted him 44 yards (44.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe leads Alabama with 194 yards (194.0 ypg) on 13-of-18 passing with three touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He also has 48 rushing yards on seven carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Jase McClellan has collected 39 yards on 10 carries, scoring one time.

Isaiah Bond's leads his squad with 76 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on five catches (out of six targets) and scored one touchdown.

Jermaine Burton has caught three passes for 62 yards (62.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Amari Niblack's two receptions are good enough for 49 yards and one touchdown.

