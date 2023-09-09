UCF vs. Boise State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The UCF Knights (1-0) square off against the Boise State Broncos (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Albertsons Stadium. The Knights are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 57.5 points.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UCF vs. Boise State matchup.
UCF vs. Boise State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Boise, Idaho
- Venue: Albertsons Stadium
UCF vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UCF Moneyline
|Boise State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UCF (-3.5)
|57.5
|-155
|+130
|DraftKings
|UCF (-3.5)
|57.5
|-166
|+140
|FanDuel
|-
|57.5
|-
|-
|Tipico
|UCF (-3.5)
|-
|-175
|+150
UCF vs. Boise State Betting Trends
- UCF has compiled a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Knights have won their only game this season when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
- Boise State has not won against the spread this year in one chances.
- The Broncos have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
UCF & Boise State 2023 Futures Odds
|UCF
|To Win the National Champ.
|+35000
|Bet $100 to win $35000
|To Win the Big 12
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
|Boise State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the MWC
|+180
|Bet $100 to win $180
