The Northwestern Wildcats (0-1) host the UTEP Miners (1-1) at Ryan Field on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

While Northwestern ranks 51st in total defense with 285.0 yards allowed per game, the team's offensive unit has been a little less successful, ranking sixth-worst (201.0 yards per game). With 393.5 total yards per game on offense, UTEP ranks 70th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 53rd, giving up 291.5 total yards per contest.

UTEP vs. Northwestern Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Ryan Field

UTEP vs. Northwestern Key Statistics

UTEP Northwestern 393.5 (6th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 201.0 (128th) 291.5 (116th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 285.0 (47th) 242.5 (21st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 12.0 (130th) 151.0 (108th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 189.0 (91st) 3 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 1 (52nd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (52nd)

UTEP Stats Leaders

Gavin Hardison has compiled 302 yards (151.0 yards per game) while completing 64.3% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also run for 35 yards .

Deion Hankins has run the ball 39 times for 228 yards, with one touchdown.

Torrance Burgess Jr. has run for 143 yards across 22 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Kelly Akharaiyi has racked up 108 receiving yards on five catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Tyrin Smith has nine receptions (on 12 targets) for a total of 87 yards (43.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Zach Fryar's two receptions (on four targets) have netted him 25 yards (12.5 ypg).

Northwestern Stats Leaders

Ben Bryant has compiled 169 yards (169.0 ypg) on 20-of-36 passing with zero touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Brendan Sullivan has racked up 11 yards on four carries.

This season, Cam Porter has carried the ball six times for 8 yards (8.0 per game), while also racking up 26 yards through the air .

Cam Johnson's leads his squad with 45 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on four catches (out of 10 targets).

A.J. Henning has hauled in four receptions totaling 42 yards so far this campaign.

