Cowboys Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Dallas Cowboys have +1500 odds to win the Super Bowl, sixth-ranked in the league as of September 10.
Cowboys Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +175
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1500
Dallas Betting Insights
- Dallas covered nine times in 17 chances against the spread last season.
- Last season, nine Cowboys games went over the point total.
- Dallas totaled 354.9 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 11th in the . On defense, it ranked 12th, surrendering 330.2 yards per contest.
- The Cowboys picked up eight wins at home last year and four away.
- Dallas had an 8-3 record as the favored team, and posted a 3-2 record as underdogs.
- In the NFC East the Cowboys were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.
Cowboys Impact Players
- In 16 games last year, Tony Pollard ran for 1,007 yards (62.9 per game) and nine touchdowns.
- Pollard also had 39 catches for 371 yards and three TDs.
- In 12 games, Dak Prescott threw for 2,860 yards (238.3 per game), with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.2%.
- Also, Prescott rushed for 182 yards and one TD.
- CeeDee Lamb had 107 catches for 1,359 yards (79.9 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.
- In 13 games played for the Texans, Brandin Cooks had 57 receptions for 699 yards (53.8 per game) and three touchdowns.
- In 17 games last year, Micah Parsons recorded 13.5 sacks to go with 13.0 TFL and 65 tackles.
2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|2
|September 17
|Jets
|-
|+1800
|3
|September 24
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+40000
|4
|October 1
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|@ 49ers
|-
|+1000
|6
|October 16
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|9
|November 5
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|10
|November 12
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 23
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|13
|November 30
|Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|14
|December 10
|Eagles
|-
|+800
|15
|December 17
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|16
|December 24
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|17
|December 30
|Lions
|-
|+1700
|18
|January 7
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
