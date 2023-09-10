On Sunday, Ezequiel Duran (batting .194 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Athletics.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran has 20 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .277.

Duran has reached base via a hit in 71 games this season (of 114 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 14 games this season (12.3%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his chances at the plate.

Duran has driven home a run in 30 games this season (26.3%), including more than one RBI in 11.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 39.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.1%.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 52 .297 AVG .256 .348 OBP .303 .513 SLG .379 20 XBH 16 11 HR 3 27 RBI 18 61/15 K/BB 55/7 1 SB 7

