A pair of the WNBA's top players will be squaring off when Rhyne Howard (17.4 points per game, 13th in league) and the Atlanta Dream (19-20) welcome in Arike Ogunbowale (20.9, fifth) and the Dallas Wings (21-18) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on BSSWX and BSSO.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Wings vs. Dream matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Wings vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

1:00 PM ET

BSSWX and BSSO

College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena

Wings vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Wings vs. Dream Betting Trends

The Dream have compiled a 19-17-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wings have won 20 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 18 times.

Atlanta has been favored by 1.5 points or more 15 times this season, and covered the spread in nine of those contests.

Dallas is 7-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

So far this season, 16 out of the Dream's 38 games have hit the over.

A total of 23 Wings games this season have hit the over.

