On Tuesday, Mitch Garver (hitting .357 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Hyun-Jin Ryu. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Discover More About This Game

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is hitting .283 with 11 doubles, 16 home runs and 39 walks.

In 46 of 70 games this year (65.7%) Garver has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (22.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (14 of 70), and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 25 games this year (35.7%), Garver has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (11.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 30 games this season (42.9%), including seven multi-run games (10.0%).

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 29 .291 AVG .273 .391 OBP .390 .545 SLG .525 16 XBH 11 9 HR 7 23 RBI 19 43/21 K/BB 24/18 0 SB 0

