On Tuesday, September 12 at 7:07 PM ET, the Texas Rangers (79-64) visit the Toronto Blue Jays (80-64) at Rogers Centre. Max Scherzer will get the nod for the Rangers, while Hyun-Jin Ryu will take the hill for the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays are +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Rangers (-120). The total for the game has been set at 8 runs.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - TEX (12-6, 3.91 ERA) vs Ryu - TOR (3-2, 2.65 ERA)

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Blue Jays Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -118 -102 - 8 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -120 +100 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 95 games this season and won 56 (58.9%) of those contests.

The Rangers have a 50-36 record (winning 58.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers were favored on the moneyline for seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Blue Jays have won in 19, or 55.9%, of the 34 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Blue Jays have come away with a win 10 times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Toronto and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mitch Garver 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+140) Leody Taveras - 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+200) Robbie Grossman 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+185) Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 3rd Win AL West +1600 - 3rd

