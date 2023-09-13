As of September 13 the Dallas Cowboys' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +1000.

Watch the Cowboys this season on Fubo!

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +120

+120 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Cowboys to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dallas Betting Insights

Dallas went 9-7-0 ATS last season.

Cowboys games went over the point total nine out of 17 times last season.

Dallas averaged 354.9 yards per game on offense last season (11th in ), and it ranked 12th on the other side of the ball with 330.2 yards allowed per game.

The Cowboys put up an 8-1 record at home and were 4-4 away last season.

As the underdog in the game, Dallas went 3-2. When favored, the Cowboys were 8-3.

In the NFC East the Cowboys were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.

Cowboys Impact Players

On the ground, Tony Pollard had nine touchdowns and 1,007 yards (62.9 per game) last year.

In the passing game, Pollard scored three touchdowns, with 39 catches for 371 yards.

In 12 games, Dak Prescott passed for 2,860 yards (238.3 per game), with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.2%.

On the ground, Prescott scored one touchdown and picked up 182 yards.

In 17 games a season ago, CeeDee Lamb had 107 receptions for 1,359 yards (79.9 per game) and nine touchdowns.

In the passing game with the Texans, Brandin Cooks scored three TDs, catching 57 balls for 699 yards (53.8 per game).

On defense last year, Micah Parsons helped lead the charge with 65 tackles, 13.0 TFL, 13.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games.

Bet on Cowboys to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cowboys Player Futures

2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Giants W 40-0 +8000 2 September 17 Jets - +5000 3 September 24 @ Cardinals - +50000 4 October 1 Patriots - +6600 5 October 8 @ 49ers - +700 6 October 16 @ Chargers - +2000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Rams - +10000 9 November 5 @ Eagles - +800 10 November 12 Giants - +8000 11 November 19 @ Panthers - +20000 12 November 23 Commanders - +10000 13 November 30 Seahawks - +5000 14 December 10 Eagles - +800 15 December 17 @ Bills - +900 16 December 24 @ Dolphins - +1600 17 December 30 Lions - +1800 18 January 7 @ Commanders - +10000

Odds are current as of September 13 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.