Jordan Montgomery gets the nod on the mound for the Texas Rangers against George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank sixth in Major League Baseball with 203 home runs.

Texas ranks third in the majors with a .455 team slugging percentage.

The Rangers' .266 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

Texas is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking third with 793 total runs this season.

The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .338 this season, which ranks third in the league.

The Rangers rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

Texas averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.28 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Rangers have a combined WHIP of just 1.267 as a pitching staff, which is the 10th-best in baseball this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will hand the ball to Montgomery (8-11) for his 29th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up five earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

In 28 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 16 of them.

In 28 starts this season, Montgomery has lasted five or more innings 24 times, with an average of 5.8 innings per appearance.

In 28 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/8/2023 Athletics L 6-3 Home Jordan Montgomery Paul Blackburn 9/9/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Home Nathan Eovaldi Sean Newcomb 9/10/2023 Athletics W 9-4 Home Jon Gray Luis Medina 9/11/2023 Blue Jays W 10-4 Away Dane Dunning Chris Bassitt 9/12/2023 Blue Jays W 6-3 Away Max Scherzer Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/13/2023 Blue Jays - Away Jordan Montgomery Yusei Kikuchi 9/14/2023 Blue Jays - Away Nathan Eovaldi Kevin Gausman 9/15/2023 Guardians - Away Jon Gray Lucas Giolito 9/16/2023 Guardians - Away Dane Dunning Tanner Bibee 9/17/2023 Guardians - Away Max Scherzer Gavin Williams 9/18/2023 Red Sox - Home Jordan Montgomery Tanner Houck

