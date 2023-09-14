Texas High School Football Live Streams in Brazos County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to stream high school football matchups in Brazos County, Texas this week? We have you covered here.
Brazos County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Bryan High School at Randle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Rosenberg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon at College Station High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: College Station, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chaparral High School at Rudder High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Bryan, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
