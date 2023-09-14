A match in the Abierto Guadalajara quarterfinals is next up for Caroline Garcia, and she will go up against Victoria Azarenka. Garcia is +900 (fifth-best odds in the field) to win this tournament at Centro Panamericano de Tenis.

Garcia at the 2023 Abierto Guadalajara

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 15-23

September 15-23 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Garcia's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, September 21 (at 5:00 PM ET), Garcia will meet Azarenka, after beating Hailey Baptiste 7-5, 6-4 in the previous round.

Garcia Stats

Garcia is coming off a 7-5, 6-4 win over Baptiste in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Garcia is 35-24 over the past year, with one tournament title.

Garcia is 25-17 on hard courts over the past 12 months, with one tournament victory.

Garcia, over the past 12 months, has played 59 matches across all court surfaces, and 23.6 games per match.

In her 42 matches on a hard surface over the past year, Garcia has averaged 23.5 games.

Garcia, over the past 12 months, has won 78.6% of her service games and 24.9% of her return games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Garcia has won 78.3% of her games on serve and 25.3% on return.

