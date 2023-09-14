If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Collin County, Texas this week, we've got you covered below.

Collin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Lancaster High School at McKinney North High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
  • Location: McKinney, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

All Saints Episcopal School - Fort Worth at Prestonwood Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Plano, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Worth Christian School at John Paul II High School - Plano

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Plano, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

McKinney High School at Little Elm High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Little Elm, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 5
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Mark's School Of Texas at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Frisco, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Guyer High School at Prosper High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Prosper, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 5
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Rock Hill High School at Braswell High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Denton, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Anna High School at Celina High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Celina, TX
  • Conference: 4A - District 9
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

