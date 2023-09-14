The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in El Paso County, Texas this week, we've got you covered.

El Paso County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Socorro Independent School District at Montwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 14

7:00 PM MT on September 14 Location: el paso, TX

el paso, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

El Dorado High School at Pebble Hills High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on September 15

4:00 PM MT on September 15 Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Del Valle High School at Johnson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15

7:30 PM CT on September 15 Location: Buda, TX

Buda, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Tornillo High School at San Elizario High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15

7:00 PM MT on September 15 Location: San Elizario, TX

San Elizario, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Del Valle High School - El Paso at Canutillo High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15

7:00 PM MT on September 15 Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Coronado High School - El Paso at Eastlake High School - El Paso

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on September 15

7:30 PM MT on September 15 Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX Conference: 6A - Region 1

6A - Region 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Moran High School at Mullin High School