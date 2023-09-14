Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Fort Bend County, Texas? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Other Games in Texas This Week

Fort Bend County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Hightower High School at Ridge Point High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14

7:00 PM CT on September 14 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bryan High School at Randle High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14

7:00 PM CT on September 14 Location: Rosenberg, TX

Rosenberg, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Clements High School at Elkins High School - Fort Bend

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Missouri City, TX

Missouri City, TX Conference: 6A - Region 20

6A - Region 20 How to Stream: Watch Here

Angleton High School at Foster High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Rosenberg, TX

Rosenberg, TX Conference: 5A - District 24

5A - District 24 How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Bend Christian Academy at Trinity Christian Academy - Addison

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Addison, TX

Addison, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Sweeny High School at Needville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Needville, TX

Needville, TX Conference: 4A - District 25

4A - District 25 How to Stream: Watch Here

Magnolia West High School at Kempner High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Dulles High School at Travis High School - Fort Bend

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 16

6:00 PM CT on September 16 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX Conference: 6A - Region 20

6A - Region 20 How to Stream: Watch Here

George Ranch High School at Austin High School - Fort Bend

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 16

6:00 PM CT on September 16 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Stafford High School at Lamar Cons High School - Rosenberg