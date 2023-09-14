Texas High School Football Live Streams in Lampasas County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Lampasas County, Texas, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Lampasas County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Lampasas High School at Connally High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Rochelle High School at Lometa High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Lometa, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
