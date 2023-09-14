Bo Bichette leads the Toronto Blue Jays (80-66) into a matchup with Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers (81-64) at Rogers Centre, on Thursday at 7:07 PM ET. Bichette is at .304, the eighth-best average in the league, and Seager is third at .337.

The Blue Jays will give the ball to Kevin Gausman (11-8, 3.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Nathan Eovaldi (11-4, 2.90 ERA).

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Venue: Rogers Centre

Probable Pitchers: Gausman - TOR (11-8, 3.28 ERA) vs Eovaldi - TEX (11-4, 2.90 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 22nd of the season. He is 11-4 with a 2.90 ERA and 115 strikeouts through 127 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty went 2 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 2.90, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season. Opponents are hitting .217 against him.

Eovaldi has registered 11 quality starts this season.

Eovaldi will try to record his 20th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 6.1 innings per appearance.

In eight of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kevin Gausman

Gausman (11-8) will take to the mound for the Blue Jays and make his 29th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw eight innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up one earned run while allowing two hits.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 28 games this season with a 3.28 ERA and 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .237.

In 28 starts this season, he's earned 18 quality starts.

Gausman has made 23 starts of five or more innings in 28 chances this season, and averages 6 frames when he pitches.

He has made 28 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 32-year-old's 3.28 ERA ranks ninth, 1.165 WHIP ranks 18th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks second.

Kevin Gausman vs. Rangers

The Rangers rank third in MLB with 803 runs scored this season. They have a .267 batting average this campaign with 206 home runs (sixth in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Rangers one time this season, allowing them to go 4-for-22 with three doubles, a home run and an RBI in six innings.

