Sloane Stephens will begin the Abierto Guadalajara in Guadalajara, Mexico against Ann Li in the round of 64. She was defeated by Caroline Garcia in the round of 16 of the San Diego Open (her previous tournament). Stephens' odds are +2500 to take home the trophy from Centro Panamericano de Tenis.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Abierto Guadalajara and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Stephens at the 2023 Abierto Guadalajara

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: September 15-23

September 15-23 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Stephens' Next Match

In the round of 64 of the Abierto Guadalajara, on Sunday, September 17 (at 9:15 PM ET), Stephens will face Li.

Stephens is currently listed at -250 to win her next matchup against Li. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Stephens? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Stephens Stats

Stephens last played on September 13, 2023, a 3-6, 6-3, 1-6 loss to No. 10-ranked Garcia in the Round of 16 of the San Diego Open.

Stephens has not won any of her 21 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 24-21.

Stephens has a match record of 15-15 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Stephens has played 45 matches and 21.1 games per match.

In her 30 matches on a hard surface over the past year, Stephens has averaged 20.5 games.

Stephens has won 38.9% of her return games and 63.2% of her service games over the past 12 months.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Stephens has been victorious in 37.5% of her return games and 60.9% of her service games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.