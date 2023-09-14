Texas High School Football Live Streams in Tarrant County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Tarrant County, Texas. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Tarrant County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Carroll High School - Southlake at Timber Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
R L Turner High School at Timberview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Summit High School at Seguin High School - Arlington
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Arlington, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arlington High School at John Horn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Mesquite, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Bowie High School - Arlington at Royse City High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Royse City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Duncanville High School at Lake Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
All Saints Episcopal School - Fort Worth at Prestonwood Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aledo High School at Azle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Azle, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Temple High School at Martin High School - Arlington
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
VR Eaton High School at Keller High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Keller, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Worth Christian School at John Paul II High School - Plano
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mansfield High School at Legacy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Everman High School at Joshua High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Joshua, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Billy Ryan High School at Saginaw High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Justin F Kimball School at Sam Houston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atlas Rattlers at Pantego Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Pantego, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
