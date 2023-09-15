If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Bosque County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bosque County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Clifton High School at McGregor High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on September 15

7:15 PM CT on September 15 Location: McGregor, TX

McGregor, TX Conference: 3A - District 17

3A - District 17 How to Stream: Watch Here

Evant High School at Kopperl High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15

7:30 PM CT on September 15 Location: Kopperl, TX

Kopperl, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Cranfills Gap High School at Rising Star High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15

7:30 PM CT on September 15 Location: Rising Star, TX

Rising Star, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Gholson High School at Morgan High School