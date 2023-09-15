High school football is on the schedule this week in Chambers County, Texas, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Chambers County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Barbers Hill High School at Crosby High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Crosby, TX

Crosby, TX Conference: 5A - District 21

5A - District 21 How to Stream: Watch Here

East Chambers High School at Liberty High School