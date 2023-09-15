Texas High School Football Live Streams in Collingsworth County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football competition in Collingsworth County, Texas this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Collingsworth County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Spearman High School at Wellington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Wellington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
