The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Denton County, Texas this week, we've got the information.

Denton County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Gainesville High School at Denton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Denton, TX

Denton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Gainesville State School at Denton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Denton, TX

Denton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

McKinney High School at Little Elm High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Little Elm, TX

Little Elm, TX Conference: 6A - District 5

6A - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Billy Ryan High School at Saginaw High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Conference: 5A - District 6

5A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Guyer High School at Prosper High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Prosper, TX

Prosper, TX Conference: 6A - District 5

6A - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

The Colony High School at Centennial High School - Burleson

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Burleson, TX

Burleson, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Rock Hill High School at Braswell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Denton, TX

Denton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Grand Prairie High School at Lake Dallas High School