Texas High School Football Live Streams in Eastland County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Eastland County, Texas this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Eastland County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Cisco High School at Jacksboro High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Jacksboro, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cranfills Gap High School at Rising Star High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Rising Star, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
