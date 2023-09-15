Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Ellis County, Texas this week. Information on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Ellis County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Milford High School at Union Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Gilmer, TX

Gilmer, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Waxahachie High School at Cedar Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Cedar Hill, TX

Cedar Hill, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Palmer High School at Rogers High School

Game Time: 7:10 PM CT on September 15

7:10 PM CT on September 15 Location: Rogers, TX

Rogers, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinidad High School at Avalon High School