The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Falls County, Texas this week, we've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Falls County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Hearne High School at Chilton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Chilton, TX

Chilton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Blue Ridge High School at Wolfe City