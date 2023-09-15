If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Grayson County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Grayson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Howe High School at Tioga High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Tioga, TX

Tioga, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Sulphur High School at Whitesboro High School