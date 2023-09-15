Texas High School Football Live Streams in Hale County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Hale County, Texas this week, we've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hale County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Petersburg High School at Jayton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Jayton, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.