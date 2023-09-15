Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Johnson County, Texas? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Johnson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Everman High School at Joshua High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Joshua, TX

Joshua, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

The Colony High School at Centennial High School - Burleson

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Burleson, TX

Burleson, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Alvarado High School at Rusk High School