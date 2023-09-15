Texas High School Football Live Streams in Johnson County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Johnson County, Texas? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Johnson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Everman High School at Joshua High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Joshua, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Colony High School at Centennial High School - Burleson
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Burleson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alvarado High School at Rusk High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Rusk, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
