Texas High School Football Live Streams in Kendall County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Kendall County, Texas has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kendall County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Geneva School Of Boerne
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Boerne, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Geneva School Of Boerne at Blanco High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Blanco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.