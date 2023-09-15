Magda Linette's run in the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 in Guangzhou, China has advanced to the quarterfinals, where she will meet Rebeka Masarova. Linette has +650 odds (second-best) to take home the trophy from Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Linette at the 2023 WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 16-23

September 16-23 Venue: Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center

Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center Location: Guangzhou, China

Guangzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Linette's Next Match

On Thursday, September 21 at 6:55 AM ET, Linette will play Masarova in the quarterfinals, after beating Daria Saville 6-0, 7-6 in the previous round.

Linette currently has odds of -145 to win her next match against Masarova. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Linette? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Linette Stats

Linette beat No. 264-ranked Saville 6-0, 7-6 on Wednesday to reach the .

Through 23 tournaments over the past 12 months, Linette has gone 21-22 and has not won a title.

In 15 tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, Linette has gone 13-14.

Linette, over the past year, has played 43 matches across all court surfaces, and 22.6 games per match.

On hard courts, Linette has played 27 matches over the past year, and she has totaled 22.2 games per match while winning 49.8% of games.

Over the past year, Linette has been victorious in 32.4% of her return games and 65.5% of her service games.

On hard courts, Linette, over the past year, has been victorious in 63.9% of her service games and 35.3% of her return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.