If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in McCulloch County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

    • McCulloch County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Rochelle High School at Lometa High School

    • Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Lometa, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lohn High School at Zephyr High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Zephyr, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

