Friday's game features the Texas Rangers (82-64) and the Cleveland Guardians (69-78) squaring off at Progressive Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on September 15.

The Rangers will give the ball to Jon Gray (8-7, 3.78 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Lucas Giolito (7-13, 4.89 ERA).

Rangers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Rangers vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 3-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 9-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Rangers have won 57, or 59.4%, of the 96 games they've played as favorites this season.

Texas has a record of 50-36 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Rangers have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 812.

The Rangers' 4.23 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule