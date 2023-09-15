The Texas Rangers (82-64) take a six-game winning streak into a road contest versus the Cleveland Guardians (69-78) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jon Gray (8-7) to the mound, while Lucas Giolito (7-13) will take the ball for the Guardians.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Friday, September 15, 2023
  • Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: BSGL
  • Location: Cleveland, Ohio
  • Venue: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (8-7, 3.78 ERA) vs Giolito - CLE (7-13, 4.89 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Rangers Injury Report
Rangers vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray

  • The Rangers will hand the ball to Gray (8-7) for his 27th start of the season.
  • The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 2 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.
  • The 31-year-old has pitched in 26 games this season with a 3.78 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .246.
  • He has 11 quality starts in 26 chances this season.
  • In 26 starts, Gray has pitched through or past the fifth inning 21 times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.
  • He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 26 chances this season.

Jon Gray vs. Guardians

  • The Guardians have scored 591 runs this season, which ranks 28th in MLB. They have 1239 hits, 16th in baseball, with 111 home runs (30th in the league).
  • The Guardians have gone 5-for-23 with two home runs and four RBI in six innings this season against the right-hander.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito

  • Giolito gets the start for the Guardians, his 30th of the season. He is 7-13 with a 4.89 ERA and 177 strikeouts in 163 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed seven innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.89, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 29 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .240 batting average against him.
  • Giolito is looking to pick up his 14th quality start of the season in this matchup.
  • Giolito enters this game with 24 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.
  • In three of his 29 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
  • The 29-year-old's 4.89 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.283 WHIP ranks 36th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 15th among qualifying pitchers this season.

Lucas Giolito vs. Rangers

  • The opposing Rangers offense has a collective .267 batting average, and is second in the league with 1356 total hits and third in MLB action with 812 runs scored. They have the third-ranked slugging percentage (.457) and are sixth in all of MLB with 208 home runs.
  • In six innings over one appearance against the Rangers this season, Giolito has a 6 ERA and a 1.5 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .304.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.