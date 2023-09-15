Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Robertson County, Texas? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Robertson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Hearne High School at Chilton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Chilton, TX

Chilton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bremond High School at Holland High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15

7:30 PM CT on September 15 Location: Holland, TX

Holland, TX Conference: 2A -

2A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Jasper High School at Franklin High School