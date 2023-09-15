Scurry County, Texas has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.

    • Scurry County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Monahans High School at Snyder High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Snyder, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ira High School at Loraine High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Loraine, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

