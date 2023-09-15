The Army Black Knights (1-1) will try to prove oddsmakers wrong when they hit the field against the UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) on Friday, September 15, 2023 as an 8.5-point underdog. The total has been set at 44.5 points for this game.

UTSA is putting up 394.5 yards per game on offense this year (69th in the FBS), and is giving up 288 yards per game (35th) on the other side of the ball. Army's defensive unit has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 23rd-best in the FBS with 259 total yards ceded per game. In terms of offense, it is compiling 404 total yards per game, which ranks 64th.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UTSA vs. Army Game Info

Game Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

Alamodome TV Channel: ESPN

UTSA vs Army Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UTSA -8.5 -110 -110 44.5 -105 -115 -350 +275

Looking to place a bet on UTSA vs. Army? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 3 AAC Betting Trends

UTSA Betting Records & Stats

Bet on UTSA to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris passed for 4,063 yards (290.2 per game), completing 69.6% of his passes, with 32 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 14 games last year.

On the ground, Harris scored nine touchdowns and picked up 602 yards.

In 14 games, Zakhari Franklin had 94 catches for 1,136 yards (81.1 per game) and 15 touchdowns.

On the ground, Brenden Brady scored nine touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 699 yards (49.9 per game).

Brady also had 18 receptions for 190 yards and zero TDs.

Joshua Cephus had 87 catches for 985 yards (70.4 per game) and six touchdowns in 14 games.

Corey Mayfield Jr. compiled three interceptions to go with 53 tackles, four TFL, three sacks, and four passes defended in 14 games last year.

Trey Moore amassed eight sacks to go with nine TFL and 38 tackles in 14 games.

In 14 games a season ago, Jamal Ligon amassed 64 tackles, three TFL, and one sack.

Clifford Chattman totaled 45 tackles and five interceptions in 14 games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.