The Army Black Knights (1-1) visit the UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) at the Alamodome on Friday, September 15, 2023.

UTSA ranks 69th in total offense (394.5 yards per game) and 36th in total defense (288 yards allowed per game) this season. Army has been excelling on the defensive side of the ball, surrendering only 8.5 points per contest (12th-best). Offensively, it ranks 46th by putting up 35 points per game.

See below as we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UTSA vs. Army Game Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

UTSA vs. Army Key Statistics

UTSA Army 394.5 (78th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 404 (74th) 288 (33rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 259 (20th) 183 (50th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.5 (15th) 211.5 (86th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.5 (111th) 4 (90th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (121st) 0 (121st) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (30th)

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris leads UTSA with 423 yards (211.5 ypg) on 44-of-73 passing with two touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 60 rushing yards on 21 carries.

The team's top rusher, Kevorian Barnes, has carried the ball 42 times for 206 yards (103 per game), scoring one time.

Joshua Cephus has hauled in 15 receptions for 161 yards (80.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg has caught nine passes for 94 yards (47 yards per game) this year.

Chris Carpenter's four catches are good enough for 33 yards.

Army Stats Leaders

Bryson Daily has been a dual threat for Army this season. He has 314 passing yards (157 per game) while completing 59.1% of his passes. He's thrown three touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 132 yards (66 ypg) on 32 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Ay'Juan Marshall has rushed for 87 yards on four carries.

Isaiah Alston's 182 receiving yards (91 yards per game) lead the team. He has six catches on 11 targets with two touchdowns.

Liam Fortner has caught one pass and compiled 53 receiving yards (26.5 per game).

Tyler Brennan has racked up 25 reciving yards (12.5 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed UTSA or Army gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.