The Army Black Knights (1-1) will look to upset the UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) on Friday, September 15, 2023 at the Alamodome. The Roadrunners are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 8.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 45.5 points.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the UTSA vs. Army matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UTSA vs. Army Game Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: San Antonio, Texas

Venue: Alamodome

UTSA vs. Army Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

UTSA vs. Army Betting Trends

UTSA has not won against the spread this season in two games with a spread.

The Roadrunners have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.

Army is winless against the spread this year (0-1-0).

UTSA 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +500 Bet $100 to win $500

