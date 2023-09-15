Wings vs. Dream: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - WNBA Playoffs Game 1
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
In Game 1 of the opening round of the WNBA Playoffs, the Dallas Wings will be eyeing a win against Atlanta Dream.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wings vs. Dream matchup.
Wings vs. Dream Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, September 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Arena: College Park Center
Wings vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wings Moneyline
|Dream Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Wings (-6.5)
|169.5
|-298
|+240
|BetMGM
|Wings (-6.5)
|169.5
|-300
|+240
|PointsBet
|Wings (-6.5)
|169.5
|-400
|+210
Wings vs. Dream Betting Trends
- The Wings have covered 21 times in 39 games with a spread this season.
- The Dream have put together a 19-18-0 record against the spread this season.
- Dallas is 5-7 ATS this season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
- When playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs this season, Atlanta has an ATS record of 4-5.
- A total of 23 out of the Wings' 39 games this season have gone over the point total.
- A total of 16 Dream games this season have gone over the point total.
