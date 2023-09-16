It'll be the Arizona Wildcats (1-1) against the UTEP Miners (1-2) in college football play at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Arizona vs. UTEP?

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: Arizona Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Arizona 31, UTEP 19

Arizona 31, UTEP 19 Arizona is playing as the moneyline favorite for the first time this season.

The Wildcats have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -900 or shorter.

UTEP lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Miners have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +600 odds on them winning this game.

The Wildcats have an implied moneyline win probability of 90.0% in this matchup.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UTEP (+18.5)



UTEP (+18.5) So far this season, Arizona is undefeated against the spread.

UTEP has covered on one occasion against the spread this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (57.5)



Under (57.5) UTEP has yet to finish a game this season with a combined score higher than 57.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 47.3 points per game, 10.2 points fewer than the total of 57.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Arizona

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 60.5 60.5 Implied Total AVG 35 35 ATS Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

UTEP

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.7 57.5 47.3 Implied Total AVG 26.7 33 23.5 ATS Record 1-2-0 1-0-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

