The Baylor Bears (0-2) play an FCS opponent, the LIU Post Pioneers (0-2) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at McLane Stadium.

Baylor is compiling 431.5 yards per game on offense, which ranks 51st in the FBS. Defensively, the Bears rank 104th, allowing 409 yards per game. LIU Post ranks 79th with 304 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 52nd with 351 total yards allowed per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Baylor vs. LIU Post Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

Baylor vs. LIU Post Key Statistics

Baylor LIU Post 431.5 (61st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 304 (83rd) 409 (97th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351 (50th) 114.5 (103rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 129 (66th) 317 (17th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 175 (74th) 4 (90th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (82nd) 2 (72nd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (14th)

Baylor Stats Leaders

Sawyer Robertson has racked up 331 yards (165.5 ypg) on 18-of-40 passing with zero touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 33 rushing yards (16.5 ypg) on eight carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Dominic Richardson, has carried the ball 30 times for 156 yards (78 per game). He's also caught four passes for 33 yards.

Richard Reese has carried the ball 14 times for 35 yards (17.5 per game).

Hal Presley's team-leading 155 yards as a receiver have come on eight catches (out of 15 targets).

Ketron Jackson Jr. has caught eight passes for 139 yards (69.5 yards per game) this year.

Drake Dabney has been the target of 11 passes and hauled in seven receptions for 136 yards, an average of 68 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

LIU Post Stats Leaders

Luca Stanzani has thrown for 204 yards on 25-of-41 passing with one touchdown and three interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 68 yards.

Ethan Greenwood has collected 60 yards (on eight attempts).

Davon Wells has racked up 131 receiving yards on nine receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Quincy McDuffie has five receptions (on eight targets) for a total of 59 yards (29.5 yards per game) this year.

Owen Glascoe's seven catches (on eight targets) have netted him 46 yards (23 ypg).

