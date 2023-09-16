The South Dakota Coyotes are expected to win their matchup against the Lamar Cardinals at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 16, according to our computer model. If you're seeking more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Lamar vs. South Dakota Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction South Dakota (-12.1) 41.5 South Dakota 27, Lamar 15

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Lamar Betting Info (2022)

The Cardinals covered five times in 11 chances against the spread last year.

In Cardinals games last year, combined scoring went over the point total six times.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

South Dakota Betting Info (2022)

The Coyotes had a record of just 2-9-0 against the spread last season.

Last season, five of Coyotes games went over the point total.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Coyotes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Dakota 17.0 17.5 24.0 0.0 10.0 35.0 Lamar 15.5 33.0 17.0 42.0 14.0 24.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.