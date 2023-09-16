The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-1) and the North Texas Mean Green (0-2) meet at Joe Aillet Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Louisiana Tech ranks 72nd in scoring offense (29.0 points per game) and 79th in scoring defense (25.3 points allowed per game) this season. North Texas has been sputtering on defense, ranking fourth-worst with 52.0 points surrendered per game. It has been more effective offensively, putting up 30.0 points per contest (67th-ranked).

North Texas vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium

How to Watch Week 3 Games

North Texas vs. Louisiana Tech Key Statistics

North Texas Louisiana Tech 386.5 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 398.0 (11th) 591.5 (127th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 321.0 (114th) 146.0 (77th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 169.7 (62nd) 240.5 (63rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 228.3 (77th) 6 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (104th) 5 (14th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (32nd)

North Texas Stats Leaders

Stone Earle has recored 270 passing yards, or 135.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.4% of his passes and has thrown four touchdowns with four interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 29.5 rushing yards per game.

Oscar Adaway III has run the ball 17 times for 73 yards, with one touchdown.

Isaiah Johnson has run for 63 yards across 13 attempts.

Jay Maclin has hauled in 183 receiving yards on seven receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Damon Ward Jr. has put up an 85-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught four passes on seven targets.

Roderic Burns' 10 targets have resulted in eight catches for 81 yards.

Louisiana Tech Stats Leaders

Hank Bachmeier has racked up 684 yards (228.0 ypg) on 64-of-95 passing with three touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Keith Willis Jr. has racked up 226 yards on 26 carries while finding paydirt three times as a runner.

Charvis Thornton has collected 113 yards on 23 attempts, scoring one time.

Smoke Harris' leads his squad with 211 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 20 receptions (out of 23 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Kyle Maxwell has caught five passes for 113 yards (37.7 yards per game) this year.

Koby Duru has been the target of nine passes and hauled in six catches for 84 yards, an average of 28.0 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

