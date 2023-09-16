On Saturday, September 16, Jose Ramirez's Cleveland Guardians (70-78) host Marcus Semien's Texas Rangers (82-65) at Progressive Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:10 PM ET.

The Rangers are +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Guardians (-120). The total is 8 runs for this contest.

Rangers vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee - CLE (10-4, 3.03 ERA) vs Dane Dunning - TEX (10-6, 3.97 ERA)

Rangers vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Guardians Moneyline Rangers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 8

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 65 times this season and won 35, or 53.8%, of those games.

The Guardians have gone 31-30 (winning 50.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Cleveland has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Guardians were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and went 1-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Rangers have won in 21, or 48.8%, of the 43 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Rangers have come away with a win 14 times in 31 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as an underdog over the last 10 matchups, Texas has a perfect record of 3-0.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 9-1-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2000 8th 3rd Win AL West +350 - 2nd

