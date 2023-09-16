Texas High School Football Live Streams in San Saba County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in San Saba County, Texas? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
San Saba County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Richland Springs High School at Chester High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on September 16
- Location: Chester, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.