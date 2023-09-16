The Texas A&M Aggies (1-1) and UL Monroe Warhawks (2-0) will battle at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Texas A&M vs. UL Monroe? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Texas A&M vs. UL Monroe?

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Texas A&M 30, UL Monroe 21

Texas A&M 30, UL Monroe 21 Texas A&M has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

The Aggies have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of or shorter.

UL Monroe won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Warhawks have played as an underdog of or more once this season and won that game.

The Aggies have an implied moneyline win probability of 0.0% in this contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UL Monroe (+36.5)



UL Monroe (+36.5) This season Texas A&M has one win against the spread.

This season, the Aggies won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 36.5 points or more.

UL Monroe has one win against the spread in one games this year.

Parlay your bets together on the Texas A&M vs. UL Monroe matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (53.5)



Under (53.5) Texas A&M averages 42.5 points per game against UL Monroe's 20.5, totaling 9.5 points over the contest's point total of 53.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Texas A&M

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50 49.5 50.5 Implied Total AVG 35.5 44 27 ATS Record 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

UL Monroe

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47 47 Implied Total AVG 28 28 ATS Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.