The Texas A&M Aggies (1-1) are a heavy 36.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 16, 2023 against the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-0). The point total is set at 53.5 for the outing.

Texas A&M owns the 99th-ranked defense this year (29 points allowed per game), and has been more effective offensively, ranking 21st-best with 42.5 points per game. UL Monroe ranks 21st-worst in points per game (20.5), but it has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 26th in the FBS with 13.5 points ceded per contest.

Texas A&M vs. UL Monroe Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Kyle Field TV Channel: SEC Network

Texas A&M vs UL Monroe Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas A&M -36.5 -110 -110 53.5 -110 -110 N/A N/A

Texas A&M Betting Records & Stats

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

In 12 games last year, Devon Achane ran for 1,102 yards (91.8 per game) and eight touchdowns.

In the passing game, Achane scored three touchdowns, with 36 receptions for 196 yards.

In the passing game, Muhsin Muhammad III scored four TDs, hauling in 38 balls for 610 yards (50.8 per game).

In 12 games a season ago, Haynes King passed for 1,220 yards (101.7 per game), with seven touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 55.6%.

On the ground, King scored one touchdown and picked up 89 yards.

In 12 games, Conner Weigman threw for 896 yards (74.7 per game), with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions, and a completion percentage of 55.3%.

In 12 games last year, Chris Russell amassed 2.5 sacks to go with five TFL and 43 tackles.

Antonio Johnson registered 47 tackles, three TFL, and one sack in 12 games.

McKinnley Jackson registered two sacks to go with seven TFL and 32 tackles in 12 games played a season ago.

Demani Richardson amassed one TFL, 36 tackles, and one interception in 12 games.

